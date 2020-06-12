Cubana Chief Priest Shares Adorable Video of His Family on Road Trip, Says Nothing is Sweeter Than Marriage

Cubana Chief Priest is enjoying quality time with his family.

The celebrity bar man shared a video of himself, wife and kids bonding together while taking a road trip.

The show promoter confessed that there is indeed nothing sweeter than marriage. He advised fans to do everything within their power to make their marriages work and captioned the adorable video with these wise sayings.

“Make Dem No Deceive You There Is Nothing Sweeter Than Marriage.

“Try Your Best To Make It Work, Family Is Golden Is The Sweetest Thing I Have Ever Seen, As You Can See Mine Is Perfectly Working We Just Dey Cruise🚢

“God Dey, Money Dey, Fame Dey, Loyalty, Love N Respect Dey The Only Thing Left Is My Baby Antho👧, If You Like Dey There Dey MuMu, Make People Wey Their Own No Work Dey Deceive You. @_deangels My Wife😍 Biko Call Me🤙 I Get Antho👧 For You #CubanaChiefPriest🔑 #CelebrityBarMan🌟”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

