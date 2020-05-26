Cubana Chief Priest is Hoping to Cash Out From BBNaija Hopefuls

Big Brother Naija season five is around the corner and Cubana Chiefpriest is hoping to make a big payday from this event.

The celebrity barman and influencer took to social media to say he has received about a 100,000 requests from youths hoping to make it to the Big Brother house for the season 5 of the reality show.

Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu detailed that if he charges a minimum of 10,000 for consultation from each person asking for link into the Big Brother house, he would cash out with at least 1,000,000,000 afterall, he spends money on data, electricity, food, etc.

“I Have Over 100,000 Naija🇳🇬 Youths On My DM Asking Me For Link Into Big Brother House.

If This 100,000 Naija🇳🇬 Youths Pay Me 10,000 Naira Each For Consultation Fee It’s gonna be 100,000 x 10,000 = 1,000,000,000 Naira…. Na Fat I Fat No Be Me Be Big Brother.

“If I Get More DM’s About This I Will Set Up An Office N Start Charging You Guys For Consultation Fee Of 10,000 Naira Each For Tips N Guidelines After All Na Money I Dey Use Buy Data, Electricity, Food N Even The Phone Sef Wey I Dey Press, he wrote.

“Mind You Am Not On Twitter N Facebook I Have Just One Verified✅ @instagram Account, Big Brother Call📱Me I Get Anthem For You 😂”.

