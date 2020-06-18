Cubana Chief Priest Has Reportedly Been Arrested By the Police

ThisDay is reporting that Instagram celebrity Cubana Chief Priest has been whisked away by the officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed by the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit in Lagos State, who said that the Instagram star whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, arrived at the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos around 10am and was detained afterwards.

Apparently, he is being questioned for alleged misuse of police escorts and weapons as well as unexplained wealth. And speaking with the press, a source added that the investigation was sequel to an order from the office of the IG which expressed shock over the abuse of police personnel.

The source said: “We have detained Cubana Chief Priest and he is facing interrogation for misuse of police personnel as well as illegal use of weapon and his extravagant and unexplained lifestyle.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

