Cubana Chief Priest Bemoans Mum’s Death, Says Father who Disowned Him ‘Dey Chop The Whole Glory’

Popular club owner and show promoter, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu aka Cubana Chief Priest is reminiscing of some facts of life.

The celebrity barman as he likes to be addressed, shared his musings about how unfair life is citing his own experience.

In an Instagram post, the Imo Sate indigene shared a throwback of himself as a baby at his baptismal.

He went on to share on how his mother who laboured over him and believed in him is no longer here to enjoy the fruits of her labour.

However, his father who disowned him is still very much alive and ‘dey chop the whole glory’.

“Sacramento Baptismal !!!! E Get As This Life Be.

“My MaMa Wey Believe Me Die No Come Dey To Enjoy The Fruit Of Her Labour, E Come Be My PaPa Wey Been Disown Me Na Him Come Dey Chop The Whole Glory….

“This Life No Balance, RIP MaMa Wey Born #CubanaChiefPriest🔑 #CelebrityBarMan🌟”, he wrote.