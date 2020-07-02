Cubana Chief Priest Advocates for Living Your Best Life While You’re Here

According to Cubana Chief Priest, “invest in your enjoyment, it’s your greatest asset”.

The Instagram celebrity who recently got out of a police brouhaha, is back to living his best life and has encouraged others to do same.

Taking to his Instagram page, the husband and father made it known that as you work, make sure you enjoy also because your wife and kids will enjoy themselves with the assets you have gathered after your demise.

“Many Have Gone !!! The One Wey Dem Chop Na Ehim Dem Carry Go. Invest In Your Enjoyment It’s Your Greatest Asset. Once You Re Gone You No No Wetin Dey Happen Again, All Plans Shattered, Savings Gone, That Your Properties Your Kids Go Sell Am Take Chop, Your Wife Go Do Nyash N Boobs Come Enjoy Proper.

“Nobody Dey Too Important Dem Go Quick Forget You, Abeg As You Work Make Sure You Chop, Nobody Knows Tomorrow This Life No Get Guranty Talk More Of Warranty. For Burial Watch Closely Those Wey Cry Pass Na Dem Dey Chop Pass,” he wrote.

