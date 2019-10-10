Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Sexual Assault Trial Set to Begin Today

THR is reporting that Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial on groping charges is set to begin this week.

Per the outlet, the trial had been postponed in September after prosecutors said they were still waiting for evidence in the Oscar-winning star’s case. Although Gooding’s lawyers argued against the delay.

The drama all started after Gooding was accused of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman’s breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated. The 51-year-old actor was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police. And he pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on his own recognisance.

Gooding later requested to have his case thrown out, but he was rejected. Also, his defense filed papers saying the misdemeanor forcible touching case should be dismissed based on accounts of two witnesses who say it never happened, and that video from the bar backs up that claim. The papers argued that since there was clear evidence that no crime was committed, it was necessary to throw out the case to protect the integrity of the criminal justice system.

The judge ruled that the conflicting accounts should be resolved at a trial.

Now the case goes on trial today. And Gooding faces up to a year in jail if convicted.