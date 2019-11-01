Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Not Guilty to New Misconduct Claim

Cuba Gooding Jr. was arraigned in court yesterday to face new charges in his New York City sexual misconduct case, accused for the third time of groping or touching a woman at a Manhattan nightspot.

Per THR, the actor, who was in court just two weeks ago after a second accuser came forward, pleaded not guilty to an updated indictment that covers all three alleged incidents. And his lawyers argued the newest charges should be thrown out because the paperwork doesn’t specify what he’s accused of doing.

They further added that they were dismayed that Gooding was never invited to testify before the grand jury and that prosecutors failed to show videos of the encounters, which they contend prove his innocence. “We believe without question that the case is purely a case of malicious prosecution,” Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, said after the arraignment.

He likened the new charges and repeated arraignments to former New York judge Sol Wachtler’s observation that prosecutors could convince a grand jury to “indict a ham sandwich.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors said they’ve heard from more women, in addition to a dozen who’ve already come forward, who could testify that the Oscar-winning star of Jerry Maguire was also inappropriate with them over the years.

THR continues:

The updated indictment and accompanying paperwork state only that Gooding is charged with forcibly touching a woman’s sexual or intimate parts at the LAVO New York nightclub around midnight on Sept. 9, 2018. That accuser is believed to have come forward to the authorities after Gooding’s Oct. 15 arraignment on the earlier indictment covering two alleged incidents. Long said it is a “previously unknown incident,” and that the third accuser is not one of the women who’ve come forward as potential witnesses. The other alleged episodes that led to criminal charges have been described in more detail, and prosecutors said there is video showing all three.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.