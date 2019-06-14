Cuba Gooding Jr. Arraigned for Forcibly Groping a Woman in New York

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor, and sex abuse in the third degree for alleged groping a woman in New York City last weekend.

According to CNN, the actor surrendered to the NYPD for questioning on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Manhattan court. He was released on his own recognisance after the judge set the next court date for June 26.

Speaking with the press, his attorney Mark Heller said that his client has been very cooperative with police and expects to be fully exonerated.

“In my 50 years, almost, of practicing law, I have never seen a case like this one because there is not a scintilla of criminal culpability that can be attributed to Mr. Cuba Gooding Jr. after I have extensively, with my staff, reviewed the video of almost two hours which reflects the entire event for which we are here today,” Heller said to reporters. “Mr. Gooding has not acted inappropriately in any shape or form. Nothing in the video could even be considered ambiguous and I, frankly, am shocked and horrified that this case is being prosecuted.”

It all started after a 29-year-old woman filed a police report claiming that Gooding grabbed her breast at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan on Sunday. The actor denied the claims.

The woman further told the police she was with friends when she was confronted by a male patron whom she described as Gooding.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.