CRUTECH Student Drowns During Pool Party

A second-year student of the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) has reportedly drowned in swimming pool in a hotel in Calabar, the state capital.

The deceased, identified as Ugbe Dominic of the Guidance and Counseling Department of the university, drowned during a pool party organized by his department at the hotel on Friday.

According to reports, Dominic had just participated in a swimming competition after which he got missing.

His body was later spotted by one of the partygoers floating in the pool.

Details later…