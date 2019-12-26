Crowds in Asia gather to see annular solar eclipse

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Crowds in Asia gather to see annular solar eclipse

People are standing by across Asia to witness an annular solar eclipse, which is also known as a “ring of fire”.

In Sri Lanka, Indonesia, India and Saudi Arabia, crowds have gathered to watch the natural phenomenon in a number of countries.

In an annular eclipse, the moon covers the centre of the Sun, giving the appearance of a bright ring.

This is the second solar eclipse of 2019

There are usually two solar eclipses on Earth every year, and they occur only when the Earth is completely or partially in the Moon’s shadow.

The previous solar eclipse was on 2 July and was visible almost exclusively over South America.

The next total solar eclipse will be on 14 December 2020, and will be visible across parts of southern Chile and Argentina, as well as south-west Africa and Antarctica.

,

Related Posts

Why MFM does not celebrate Christmas – Olukoya

December 26, 2019

Saudi Arabia bans under 18 marriage

December 25, 2019

‘Fulfil your promise to release Leah Sharibu’ – Archbishop of Lagos tells Buhari

December 25, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *