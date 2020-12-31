Crossover services to hold in Oyo as Gov Makinde lifts curfew

Oyo State residents will be allowed to attend crossover services after Governor, Seyi Makinde lifted the 12 am to 4 am curfew.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

“Following a review of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Oyo State on 29th December 2020, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE, has magnanimously directed that the 12 midnight to 4 am curfew be lifted,” the statement read in part.

“The governor has also warned citizens and residents of Oyo State to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines, protocols and advisories as laid down by the OYO State COVID-19 Task Force aimed at limiting the transmission of the disease in our communities.

“Secondly, he has directed that enforcement of these guidelines and protocols in accordance with the law will be applied as appropriate, enjoining individuals and organizations to comply and by so doing ensure that we all spread the joy of this season and not the virus.”

 

