Cross River Senator, Rose Oko, dies at 63

The Nigerian senate and indeed the entire country has been rocked by the news that Cross River female Senator, Dr. Rose Okoji Oko is dead.

Dr Oko, representing Northern Senatorial District of the southern state, was aged 63.

Sources close to the late senator’s family said she died last night at a medical facility in the United Kingdom.

The late Mrs Oko was a second term member of the upper legislative chamber and the serving chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

It remains unclear what treatment she was undergoing in the UK.

Confirming her demise, one of her cousins, Mr Patrick Ikorgor Okoroji, said: “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of my dear Cousin Senator Dr Rose Okoji Oko after a long fought battle with physical affliction.”

Dr Mrs Oko served in the Federal House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency in Nigeria’s 7th National Assembly.

Her death brings the total number of legislators to have died in the ninth assembly to 15.