Cross River insists visiting NCDC, PTF officials must be quarantined

Cross River State, the state government has reiterated its stand that members of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Presidential Task Force (PTF) coming to the state must be quarantined for 14 days and their samples sent for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

This comes after five trucks loaded with Almajirais and a corpse were on Wednesday stopped at Gakem border village in Bekwara Local Government Area of Cross River State with Benue State and returned to where they came from.

Speaking with The Guardian on the planned visit of NCDC and PTF officials and the Almajarais coincidence, the State’s Commissioner for Health and Chairman COVID-19 Taskforce Committee, Dr Betta Edu, said, “we have heard of Almajarais trying to get into different states across the country so we had to beef up our security at the border areas to ensure they don’t come in.

“Personally I don’t think it has anything to do with the NCDC. I don’t think it has a direct link with them or it deserves any link with them. They are welcome to our state and we don’t have issues with them. We are just saying when they come, they have to follow the procedure which includes being quarantined for 14 days and then send their samples to the laboratory for test”.

On when the NCDC will come she said, “We don’t know, whenever they are ready we are ready.”

Edu assured the public that the state government will continue to work hard to keep the state free from the virus but everyone must abide by the rules, wear face mask, keep social distancing and stay safe.

Cross River is one of a couple states yet to record its first case of the virus in Nigeria.

