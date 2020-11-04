Cross River doctors down tools

The Cross River chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association has embarked on an indefinite strike following the abduction of its members.

The State Chairman of NMA, Dr Innocent Abang stated this Wednesday in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.

According to Abang, Dr Godwin Udo of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital was kidnapped in his residence at Bateba Street on November 1.

“It is true that Udo has been kidnapped, in fact, we got to know about it on Tuesday, November 2 and we are taking it up from there.

“His car was left at the point where he was taken away at Bateba Street in Calabar,” Abang said.

Abang, however, added that the association will call off the strike when Udo is released, adding that the association has vowed to do the same in case a medical doctor or his/her dependent was kidnapped.

The kidnapping was also confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo.

“The police are aware that Udo has been kidnapped; The Police Anti-kidnapping and Cultism unit is doing its best to rescue him.

“As of today, we were briefed that they have called for ransom but we will track the kidnappers,” she said.

