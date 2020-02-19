Coronavirus: Health workers screen passengers at Abuja Airport [Photos]

Nigerian airport authorities and officials of the Federal Ministry of Health conducted a screening exercise for the dreaded Coronavirus at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Tuesday.

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Minister of State, for Health, Senator Ọlorunibe mamora and others are seen addressing journalist at the screening point of the international Airport, Abuja on Coronavirus epidemics.

This comes days after the first recorded case of the virus was announced in Egypt.

So far, over 72,000 have been diagnosed with the virus with the death toll topping 1800.

See photos from the screening exercise below…