Crocodile Smile: Igbo, Yoruba groups warn against troop deployment

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has frowned at alleged plans by the Federal Government to deploy the army to quell the ongoing #ENDSARS protests across the nation under the guise of Operation Crocodile Smile.

In a joint statement signed by IPOB’s Principal Secretary to the Directorate, Ms. Christy Ekama, and Mr Zacheus Somorin, the Director of Communication, Yoruba One Voice, the groups insisted that the protests are a clear testament to failure of leadership.

The statement issued on Sunday partly reads: “We read with shock and dismay the plan by the Federal Government to deploy the Armed Forces under the guise of “Operation Crocodile Smile” with the sole aim to quell the popular #ENDSARS protests across the country.

“We fully endorse the #ENDSARS protests. We commend Nigerian youths for again rising to the occasion to redirect the drifting ship of state.

“The Federal Government must immediately rescind its decision to deploy the Armed Forces to truncate legitimate protests by Nigerians. This is contrary to international law.

“The Federal Government must not add to the gruesome bloodletting by the discredited SARS operatives through the ill-advised deployment of the Armed Forces.”

The groups said they will hold the Muhammadu Buhari Administration and its officials responsible for any killings occasioned by the deployment of the Armed Forces to quell legitimate civil protests.

They called on the United Nations and the international community to take particular interest in the #ENDSARS protests and the planned deployment of the Armed Forces, and to hold Nigerian officials to account for any infringement of civil rights.

The statement adds: “The Armed Forces must be reminded that their loyalty is to the Nigerian state. The era of regime protection is gone forever.

“We commend Nigerian youths for their courage and sacrifices in the face of police brutality, joblessness, insecurity, extra-judicial killings and hopelessness.

“We stand in solidarity with you in the struggle for a better future.”

Meanwhile, the army has denied that the expansion of the operation has nothing to do with the #EndSARS protests.

