‘Critics of Insecurity are Unpatriotic’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has lashed out at those raising alarm over the state of insecurity in the country, saying they are unpatriotic.

The President’s remark came hours after former President Goodluck Jonathan said the security situation in the land was getting worse.

It also comes in the wake of a letter from former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the security challenges and the need to avert a looming calamity.

But, receiving representatives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) in the State House, Abuja, yesterday, the President branded those politicizing the isolated cases of insecurity as unpatriotic Nigerians.

According to him, every country faces one security challenge or the other. He identified banditry and kidnapping as new security challenges in Nigeria.

Buhari said: “Your contribution during the election is commendable. Let me use this medium to assure you that you would not be disappointed because this second term, I intend to renew efforts in securing the country, fighting corruption and strengthening the economy.

“Every country has security challenges. While we have made significant progress in fighting against terrorism, we acknowledge that there are new and emerging challenges of kidnapping and banditry.

“I assure you that we will not relent in our efforts to secure the country from criminal activities Those who politicize the isolated incidents of insecurity are not patriotic Nigerians.

“I am confident that this administration will use all the resources at its disposal to protect the lives of all Nigerians and not just prominent Nigerians but all.”

Restating his commitment to stepping up the fight against corruption, Buhari said that his administration would continue to be tough on the menace.

The President said “As you may be aware, the AU (African Union) at its deliberations last year, appointed me as African Anti-Corruption Champion for the continent.

“This is because other countries have seen our dedication to fighting corruption and they are keying in to emulate our approach.”