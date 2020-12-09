Critics Choice to Honour John Legend, Lesley Odom Jr., & More

THR has confirmed that the Critics Choice Association will honour the likes of John Legend, Delroy Lindo, Lesley Odom Jr., and many others at its Celebration of Black Cinema set for February 2.

Per the outlet, Delroy Lindo will receive the career achievement award; John Legend and Mike Jackson will receive the Producers Award; Tessa Thompson will receive the Actors Award; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will receive The Breakthrough Award; Lesley Odom Jr., Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge will receive the Ensemble Award for their work in One Night in Miami; while Andra Day will be recognised with the Special Honoree Award.

“The Critics Choice Association is thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the work of these extraordinary artists in a year where the intersection of art and activism has never been more necessary,” executive producer Shawn Edwards said. “Each of our honorees personifies the greatness of Black cinema in 2020.”

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

