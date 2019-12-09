Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘The Irishman’ Leads With 14 Nominations

BooksmartDolemite Is My NameThe FarewellJojo RabbitKnives Out

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us



Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917

Phedon Papamichael, Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Best Production Design

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran, Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman, Little Women

Lee Ha Jun, Parasite

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves, The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell, Downton Abbey

Best Editing

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker, Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo, Parasite

Fred Raskin, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman

Lee Smith, 1917



Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name

Julian Day, Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Anna Robbins, Downton Abbey

Best Hair and Makeup

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Visual Effects

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King