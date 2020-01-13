Critics’ Choice Awards: Check Out What Your Favourite Celebrities Wore

Last night, our favourite celebrities stepped out for the 2020 edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards.
From Mandy Moore who dressed up for the event in a chic black Elie Saab jumpsuit with a bustier top and chain-link detailing paired with a coordinating ribbon-tie cape and Anita Ko jewelry; to Charlize Theron who stepped out in a shimmery silver-and-black Celine by Hedi Slimane gown with a plunging neckline, complete with a sharply tailored black jacket; and Lupita Nyong’o’s custom chocolate-colored Michael Kors Collection gown with a high-sheen leather top and full georgette skirt, trimmed with a slender belt.
Check out what our stars wore:
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Milo Ventimiglia attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Christopher Abbott attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water) SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Jennifer Lopez attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Nicole Kidman attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Mandy Moore attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Saoirse Ronan attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Rachel Brosnahan attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Charlize Theron attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Critics' Choice Awards