Critics’ Choice Awards: Check Out What Your Favourite Celebrities Wore

Last night, our favourite celebrities stepped out for the 2020 edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards.

From Mandy Moore who dressed up for the event in a chic black Elie Saab jumpsuit with a bustier top and chain-link detailing paired with a coordinating ribbon-tie cape and Anita Ko jewelry; to Charlize Theron who stepped out in a shimmery silver-and-black Celine by Hedi Slimane gown with a plunging neckline, complete with a sharply tailored black jacket; and Lupita Nyong’o’s custom chocolate-colored Michael Kors Collection gown with a high-sheen leather top and full georgette skirt, trimmed with a slender belt.

Check out what our stars wore: