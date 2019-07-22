‘Critics can’t Distract Me’ – Governor Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that he remained undeterred by the critics of his style of open governance, saying their antics will not distract him from recording giant strides.

The governor gave the assurance while speaking at the inauguration of the Southwest Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the United Kingdom (UK), TheNation writes.

A statement by Governor Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, also quoted the governor as urging PDP stakeholders to readily project the good deeds of the party’s officeholders in order not to give room for negative narratives.

Makinde, who observed that interest groups in the UK had played important roles in the politics of Nigeria, said no fewer than 200,000 Nigerians now live in Britain.

The governor added that the task ahead of the PDP is to regroup and launch chapters everywhere Nigerians are found.

Makinde said: “I am aware of the enormity of the responsibility that rests on me. The searchlight is beamed upon me, and all my actions are being met with the strictest scrutiny.

“I know that it is the seeming controversy that will be given more attention. My open declaration of my assets is generating furore in certain quarters, but these are unnecessary distractions, my focus and the focus of our administration is on good governance. We shall not be distracted.”

The governor also seized the opportunity to invite investors to Oyo State, while restating his commitment to enhancing security to the Commanders of the Task Force in charge of Oyo and Osun, “Operation Burst”.

He added that the commitment of the PDP towards strategising for the future was not in doubt, adding that members of the party must also be alive to their responsibilities.