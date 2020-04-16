Cristina Cuomo, wife of CNN’s Chris Cuomo, tests positive for coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s wife, Cristina Cuomo, has tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks after he announced he was infected.

Chris made the announcement from his family home on Wednesday night during a live interview with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“It’s very rare for a family to be one-and-done,” the 49-year-old father-of-three said on his show, Cuomo Prime Time.

“And Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive, and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen, and now it has.”

He later tweeted that his children are fine.

“Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core,” he said. “All are stepping up. Can’t wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks.”

Chris added that his wife’s symptoms include a loss of smell and taste, which he said was evident of a milder case of the virus.

Cuomo announced his coronavirus diagnosis two weeks ago. At the time, he said he was having fevers, chills, and shortness of breath.

He however recently revealed he’s now feeling well enough to work and has continued to anchor his 9 p.m. (ET) program from his home in line with social distancing directive.