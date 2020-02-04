Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 tomorrow, and he has a special gift for you: [Watch]

Footie ace Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 35th birthday tomorrow, and he has disclosed his plans to give out a special gift to his fans.

The Portuguese superstar made this announcement on his Instagram page, without giving any hint or details on what the gift is, leaving his over 200 million followers on tenterhooks.

The Juventus attacker, who recently broke a club record by scoring in nine consecutive Seria A games, is seen in the video saying he has a special gift for fans on his birthday tomorrow.

He captioned the post:

“For my 35th birthday, I will have a very special gift…for you. Follow @cr7cristianoronaldo and stay tuned!”

Watch video below: