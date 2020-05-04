Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts His Mother a New Mercedes for Mother’s Day

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores, took to her Instagram yesterday to show off the new gift she got from her son in celebration of this year’s Portuguese Mother’s Day.

In her post, the footballer’s mum showed off the brand new Mercedes with her over two million followers, with a caption in which she said: “Thank you to my children for the gifts I received today. Happy day to all mothers.”

And this warmed the hearts of their fans, with many sending her the best greeting on that day.

See the posts below:

