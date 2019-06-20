Crew Member Stabbed on Set of Upcoming Anne Hathaway Movie, ‘The Witches’

A man was stabbed on the set of Anne Hathaway’s upcoming film, The Witches.

This was confirmed in a statement shared by the Hertfordshire Constabulary, which said that the incident took place at one of the Warner Bros. Studio stages in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, England. The victim sustained a neck injury and was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The alleged suspect was arrested at the scene and police believe he and the victim knew each other.

“A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody,” the police statement reads. “It is believed the men are known to each other. Inquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.”

As at press time, it was unclear if Hathaway was on the set during the incident or if she knows the crime took place. However, Warner Bros. studio explained to The Hollywood Reporter that this is now a police matter and declined to comment further.

Hathaway is set to star as Grand High Witch in the upcoming remake of Robert Zemeckis’ 1990 picture. The film is based on Roald Dahl’s 1983 book of the same name and is set to hit theaters in Oct. of 2020.