Creator of “Being Mary Jane’, Mara Brock Akil Signs Overall Deal with Netflix

Despite the many challenges that have come with the year 2020, it’s looking like things are changing for black creatives in the entertainment industry as Mara Brock Akil just signed an overall deal with streaming giant, Netflix.

The screenwriter who has churned out a number of scripted shows that were well received including; Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane, The Game, will be creating original content for Netflix as per her new deal.

Deadline reports that this comes just as ‘Girlfriends’ which will celebrate its 20th anniversary on September 11, will begin streaming on Netflix.

Definitely excited about this development, Mara Brock Akil said;

“It is a dream to partner with the force of Netflix, for we have the same goals- telling human stories for global audience. I am excited to have a home that allows me the creative freedom and support to do what I do best- paint portraits and murals of women, black people and anyone else whose story is missing from this golden age of television.’

