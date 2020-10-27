Craze Clown Survives Ghastly Accident that Left Car Mangled

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Craze Clown is grateful for life especially after surviving a ghastly car accident that left his car mangled.

The Instagram skit maker and medical doctor, took to his page to share a video of what his car which is unrecognisable, looked like after the accident.

In the video shared, Craze Clown who could be heard behind the camera kept muttering, “I just survived this, Jesus!”.

Captioning the clip he shared online, the comedian wrote;

“GOD!!!! You saved my life on my wife’s birthday! Will tell the story later! But for now just help me Thank GOD! #gratefulHeart”.

