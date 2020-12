Emmanuel Iwueke aka Craze Clown is about to be father in no time.

The Instagram skit maker and comedian is expecting his first child with his fiancée, Jojo as he shared a snippet of her maternity shoot on Instagram.

Craze Clown and JoJo got engaged around this time last year and are set to welcome their newest addition soon.

Recall that the medical doctor survived a ghastly motor accident a few months back that left his car totally damaged.

Congratulations to him and his lady.

