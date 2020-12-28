Craze Clown and His Fiancée Have Welcomed Their Baby Girl

Instagram comedian, Craze Clown officially joined the fatherhood club and he and his fiancée, JoJo have welcomed their daughter.

The skit maker and medical doctor shared the news with his teeming fans and followers via his Instagram page, calling his daughter the best Christmas gift ever.

In the video he put up on his page, Craze Clown and Jojo took on a Tiktok challenge where the latter was shown heavily pregnant and after a sneeze, had a baby in her arms.

“Compliments of the season guys. My Daughter says HI. The real journey begins. BEST CHRISTMAS/BIRTHDAY GIFT EVER. My wife gave me the most beautiful princess”, he wrote.

