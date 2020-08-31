CP says no policeman missing in Enugu

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has said that no policeman is missing in the state contrary to reports making the rounds.

Abdurrahman, in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe on Sunday in Enugu, urged residents to disregard the falsehood being peddled by mischief-makers.

The Commissioner said such malicious, misleading, and mendacious information was capable of causing tension and affecting the peace enjoyed in the state.

He warned that the police would ensure the prosecution of those in the habit of peddling such rumors if they failed to desist.

“The attention of the Command has been drawn to the false, malicious and misleading information published on August 27, by one online blogger and replicated on social media, claiming that nine policemen went missing in the state.

“To this end, the general public, particularly residents of the state, have been enjoined to totally disregard such falsehood being peddled by misguided and mischief-makers in its entirety.

“Such incident did not happen anywhere in the state, neither did the Command confirm nor issue any statement in that regard,” the commissioner said.

He assured residents of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property as well as the maintenance of law and order in the state.

“Residents of the state are enjoined to remain law-abiding, verify and be sure that any information shared on social media is genuine to avoid the spread of falsehood.

“Residents should promptly report any person(s) found and/or known to be peddling such fake and malicious information to the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08086671202, 08075390883 or 08098880172” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

