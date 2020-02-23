CP orders arrest of SARS officer over death of Remo Stars player

The Ogun State’s Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate arrest of an unidentified officer of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) who allegedly caused the death of a footballer signed to Remo Stars FC, Tiamiyu Kazeem.

Kazeem was allegedly pushed from a police van onto an oncoming vehicle on Saturday. He died moments later.

The defender was said to have had a scuffle with the police along Sagamu over his identity after being allegedly branded an internet fraudster.

Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Sunday that the police boss ordered the officer’s immediate arrest for his unprofessional act of leaving an arrested person alone in the vehicle.

“A full-scale investigation into the case has commenced by state criminal investigation and intelligence department,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The spokesperson added that normalcy has been restored as members of the public have been assured of proper investigation of the case.

Police had on Saturday alleged that the Remo Stars’ player jumped out of the van midway when the vehicle developed a fault and was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle while crossing to the other side of the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

This led to unrest in the area as youths took to the streets to protest what they considered to be yet another case of police brutality.