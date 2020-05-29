Cozy Pictures of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Hit the Internet

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should just get back together already.

This has been the clamouring of fans ever since pictures of the family trip to Utah ahead of Scott’s birthday celebration, hit the internet.

The exes who share three children together were photographed looking cozy during the vacay which noticeably had Sofia Richie, Disick’s most recent relationship, absent.

Fans seeing the adorable photos, hopped in on the comment section, requesting that the now single pair, pick up from where they left off.

