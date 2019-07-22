COZA Scandal: ‘Police haven’t Invited Fatoyinbo’ – Dakolo

Singer/songwriter Timi Dakolo, has accused the police of attempting to intimidate him and Busola, his wife, over the rape allegation levelled against Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

In a statement on Sunday, Dakolo said while the police have invited him and his wife for questioning on several occasions, they are yet to extend same gesture to Fatoyinbo despite being the accused in the case.

Dakolo said this while reacting to the siege in front of his Lagos residence by armed policemen on Saturday.

He said while they had continued to visit the police in Lagos, “we were shocked to be invited to Abuja when no visible action had been taken to interview Mr. Fatoyinbo.”

“All we have asked is for this matter to be duly investigated,” he said, adding that “I have noted with increasing alarm, how my life, my wife’s life and the lives of our children have been put at risk by unscrupulous persons.”

Dakolo added that it was only after his wife called to speak to her lawyer that the policemen who had laid siege to his house claimed that they were only there to drop a letter.

“Before then, they were demanding that I step outside the house. They had also demanded that my wife step out of the car,” he said.

“The letters the Policemen said they had when they heard us speaking to the lawyer were then presented. We noted that the letters are dated Thursday, July 18th. Why were they being delivered on a Saturday afternoon by a bus full of armed policemen and a car trailing my wife into the estate?

“Why did they not deliver the letter and leave when neither myself nor my wife were present? And why did they only step back when they became aware that lawyers were involved? These questions have been on my mind. I do not have answers for them.”

He wondered how police intend to ensure justice “when Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, who is the accused in my wife’s matter, is not being treated in this manner but the authorities I expect to pursue justice are attempting to intimidate myself and my wife?”

“We have never threatened anyone in our lives. Rather, we are now the ones who feel threatened,” he said, adding that they have contacted Femi Falana, their counsel, on the matter.