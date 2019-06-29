COZA RapeGate: ‘Invite Fatoyimbo Now’ – Lawyers tell Police

The Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) has asked the police to invite Biodun Fatoyimbo, pastor of CommonWealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), over the allegation of rape levelled against him.

There has been widespread outrage since Busola Dakolo, celebrity photographer, accused Fatoyimbo of raping her when she was 16.

In a statement on Friday, Pelumi Olajengbesi, COPA convener, said the police ought to probe the allegation, given that rape is a criminal offence.

“By a community reading or Sections 4 & 24 of the Police Act, the Nigeria Police Force must urgently invite Pastor Biodun Fatoyimbo to appear before it to out to rest all sundry matters related thereto this matter. This is a demand,” the statement read.

“Regardless, the force must begin a thorough independent investigation of the allegations against Pastor Fatoyimbo given that rape is a criminal matter squarely within their purview and mandate as the law enforcement arm of the people.

“The Nigeria Police Force are to whereupon make its findings public and proceed to prosecute the culprit, without delay, where it’s investigations turn up sufficient material for a case of rape.

“Twenty-Four Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates have volunteer and are poised with alacrity to undertake at no cost the cause of Mrs. Busola Dakolo in this matter even as progressive efforts are underway to facilitate and sustain a channel of communication between us and the Dakolo family in such a truly trying time.”

Olajengbensi added that the matter must be treated “with the urgency it deserves and not swept under the carpet as has regrettably been the habit.”

Fatoyinbo, accused of rape in the past, denied the latest allegation and threatened to file a defamation lawsuit.