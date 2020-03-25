COVID-19: Yahaya Bello goes into self-isolation

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has gone into self-isolation following reports that Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, tested positive for coronavirus (Covid19.)

Bello shook hands with Mr Kyari last week when the latter attended the burial of his mother precisely on March 17, 2020.

Hours after Kyari’s test result, a close aide to Bello said the governor would be tested for the virus immediately

“I can confirm to you that his Excellency has gone into self-isolation and is being tested for COvid19. The result will be announced on Wednesday,” he said.

Others high-ranking officials who attended the burial alongside Kyari include the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; and Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume.

They are all said to be in various stages of quarantine.