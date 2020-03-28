COVID-19: World enters recession – IMF

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has driven the global economy into a recession that will require massive injection of funds to help developing nations, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

“It is clear that we have entered a recession” that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisis, she said in an online press briefing.

With the worldwide economic “sudden stop,” Georgieva said the fund’s estimate “for the overall financial needs of emerging markets is $2.5 trillion.”

She however warned that “we believe this is on the lower end.”

Over 80 countries already have requested emergency aid from the International Monetary Fund to mitigate the enormous economic effect of the pandemic.