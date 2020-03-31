COVID-19: Wike locks down Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on some parts of Port Harcourt and its environs to tackle the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a strongly-worded state broadcast Monday night, Wike however granted waivers to newspaper distributors, media practitioners and other professionals in the state.

The governor listed areas that would be affected by the curfew, which would begin on Tuesday, as Obiri-Ikwerre Junction (Ozuoba, Rumualogu), Choba and Education Bus-stop to Agip Junction.

He stated that the curfew became necessary as a result of the violation of the market closure order by the state government, adding that the State Security Council reached the decision after monitoring compliance to the directive on market closure.

Wike also ordered the closure of beer parlours and public drinking joints, adding that such facilities have suddenly become an extension of night clubs, which were earlier shut down by the state government.

He said,

“With effect from Tuesday, March 31, 2020 there will be a dusk to dawn curfew from Obiri-Ikwerre Junction (Ozuoba, Rumualogu) to Choba and from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction, Ikwerre Road.

“All beer parlours and public drinking joints are hereby closed because they have suddenly become an extension of night clubs that were earlier shut down. Any beer parlour or public drinking joint found to be open shall be acquired by the state government.

“All landlords are advised to warn their tenants who use their property as beer parlours or public drinking joints to adhere to this directive. Traditional rulers, youth leaders and community development committees are to ensure that beer parlours and public drinking joints in their areas remain closed.”

He, however, charged traditional rulers, youth leaders and Community Development Committees to ensure that all beer parlours remained closed, saying,

“Any traditional ruler who allows markets to be open in his domain will be deposed.

“Government is investigating the illegal operation of markets at night at Woji and Elelenwo communities. Further violation by residents of these two communities will attract declaration of curfew.”

Gov Wike then announced the immediate suspension of the Council Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and his deputy for failing to implement the state government’s directive on the closure of markets.