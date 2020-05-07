COVID-19: Whistleblowers in Anambra to get N10,000

A group in Anambra State has promised whistleblowers on suspected COVID-19 patients the sum of N10,000.

The Head of Digital Entrepreneurship Office, Mr Ifeanyi Aniagoh, in a statement in Awka said:

“To support Government’s effort to curb possible spread of COVID-19 pandemic and any form of influx of persons into Anambra especially through informal boundary routes thereby exposing the state to the risk of imported community spread of the virus, we are starting a special giveaway tagged “Report and Win”.

“It’s a simple game that will contribute a lot to stopping the infiltration of our dear state by friends and family whose entry into the state at this time could lead to the deaths of thousands if they end up spreading the deadly Coronavirus.

“It’s on record that Anambra State Government has done a great deal to ensure that we are safe at this trying time and all that’s required of every citizen is to ensure that none of their relatives brings Coronavirus into the state.”

He added,

“We shall be giving out free prizes to anyone who reports a new returnee into the state.

“For every complete details of a returnee, you get N5,000; and if the person is tracked down by the Security Agencies, you get N10,000. Anyone can win as much as possible.”

He said entering into the state at this time was an offence and “every returnee has family and friends.

“So, anyone who enters with the virus undetected can easily trigger a community spread especially now that lockdown has been eased.

Aniagoh said five persons had so far been reported through this method, adding that he had given the details of such people to the appropriate authorities for investigation.

Anambra has one of the fewest infection rates of COVID-19 in the country with just the one case so far.

