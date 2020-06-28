COVID-19: ‘We can’t reopen schools yet’ – FG

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has identified poor compliance to health protocol on prevention against COVID-19 spread as the major reason responsible for government’s reluctance to reopen schools.

The Head of the NCDC’s Risk Communication, Dr Yahya Disu, said this during a webinar hosted by Plan International Nigeria’s Country Director, Dr. Hussaini Abdu, with support from the European Union.

“The risk perception by the public is still very low and it’s because our population structure consists mostly of youth who may have the disease and not have symptoms. Re-opening schools will further spread the disease. If there is good level of compliance, then we could consider school reopening,” he said.

Dr Disu further explained that because the Nigerian health system was weak, opening up schools coupled with the onset of the wet season which comes along with increase in flu-like diseases, children would run the risk of contracting and spreading the COVID-19 disease.

“School children are likely not going to comply and it could spread the disease among them as majority of our pupils go to school in vehicles and the transport sector is known to have poor record of compliance.”

On the use of alternative learning platforms for students, the panellists of eight emphasised the need for government to invest in online and digital channels for learning to take place for the country’s teaming young population.

