COVID-19 Wahala: Don Jazzy Says He’s Now a ‘Full-Time Influencer’

Don Jazzy wants those whose income has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to seek other avenues of making money, like becoming full-time influencers.

The music producer shared this in a recent Twitter post, in which he encouraged air hostesses to open social media passages and curate their followership.

To all our beautiful air hostesses that can’t fly for now. Maybe try and get influencer gigs. Me sef don turn full time influencer. I will holla mrmacaroni, taaoma and Lasisi to coach me. #Adjust #Adapt,” he said.

