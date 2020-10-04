COVID-19: US State declares day of prayer for Trump, wife

emmanuel

Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio has announced a Day of Prayer for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The White House said the first couple tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, just three days after their visit to Cleveland for the presidential debate.

DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted issued the proclamation for Sunday, Oct. 4.

“The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those suffering from or impacted by coronavirus.”

Trump is currently in the care of staff at Walter Reed Medical Center while Melania continues to recover at home.

In a video posted on his official Twitter handle, the president said his recovery so far is a miracle from God.

