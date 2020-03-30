COVID-19: UK’s Prince Charles out of self-isolation

Apparently, the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, is out of the woods after contracting the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the BBC, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation, following his diagnosis of the flu-like virus.

The 71-year-old spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was also tested and did not have the virus, but also began self-isolating.

In a statement Monday, a Palace official said the prince was in good health and was following the government’s restrictions.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesman said.

Also, a statement by Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son on 12 March, and was “in good health”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has implemented a lockdown to tackle the virus that has so far claimed over 1300 lives in the UK.