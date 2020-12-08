COVID-19: UK begins mass vaccination

Thousand in the UK are set to receive a coronavirus vaccine on what has been dubbed “V-Day”, as a mass vaccination programme begins.

About 70 hospital hubs across the UK are gearing up to give the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to the over-80s and some health and care staff.

The UK will be the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after regulators approved its use last week.

Officials say the programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal, but vaccination will not be compulsory.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “Today marks a huge step forward in the UK’s fight against Coronavirus,” calling on the public to still keep to the Covid Winter plan.

Over 60,000 people have died from Coronavirus in the UK.

