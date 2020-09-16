COVID-19: Transmission slows to 90 cases, 5 more deaths

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded its lowest daily infection of coronavirus (COVID-19) in months as the transmission rate of the pandemic continues to slow across the country.

In a late-night tweet, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that 90 new cases were recorded across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56,478.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State – the epicentre of the pandemic in the country – led with 33 new cases, followed by Plateau with 27.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“90 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-33 Plateau-27 Kaduna-17 Ogun-6 FCT-4 Anambra-1 Ekiti-1 Nasarawa-1”

The health agency added that so far a total of 44,430 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll hit 1,088 after five new fatalities.

