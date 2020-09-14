COVID-19: Transmission slows as Nigeria records 79 new cases

Nigeria has recorded 79 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), its lowest toll in months.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet Sunday by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, of the new cases, 30 were recorded in Lagos – the spicentre of the pandemic.

It added that 17 cases were recorded in Kaduna, seven in Ogun, five in Anambra, four in Kano, three in Katsina, the FCT and Akwa Ibom, two in Oyo and Rivers and one each in Delta, Plateau and Ondo.

The health agency added that the new cases now bring the number of confirmed infections in the country to 56,256 – of which 44,152 have recovered and been discharged from isolation centers, while 1,082 have died.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

