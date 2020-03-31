COVID-19: Toke Makinwa Doubles Down on Her Rant Against China

Toke Makinwa now wants the world to hold China accountable for coronavirus pandemic.

The OAP had been tweeting her prejudices against the middle east country ever since the origin and spread of the COVID-19 outbreak from Wuhan, China, became public knowledge.

“Who started it? Who contained it? Who is now profiting from it??? When I said the world should fine China I was called insensitive,” she tweeted yesterday, adding, “We are steady playing catch up while they are getting ahead steady. Their factories are open now, they are producing gloves, masks, kits, for the rest of the world, who is profiting????”

It is worthy to note that such comments stirred the ongoing xenophobic attack on middle east Asians, especially in the United States of America. And it is why many people are calling her out.

See her tweets below:

Who started it? Who contained it? Who is now profiting from it??? When I said the world should fine China I was called insensitive, nations should wake up and fix their economy, build factories, empower your people so we all don’t depend on their economy. Happy quarantine — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) March 30, 2020

We are steady playing catch up while they are getting ahead steady. Their factories are open now, they are producing gloves, masks, kits, for the rest of the world, who is profiting???? Nigeria at least start with fixing power, we can build factories if power is stable — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) March 30, 2020

Pls don’t get me wrong, the people of China have been through a lot and if we only closed our borders close enough maybe the rest of the world would have contained the #Covid19. After this is all over, let’s all look at fixing our economy so we don’t rely so much on them — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) March 30, 2020