COVID-19: Toke Makinwa Doubles Down on Her Rant Against China

Toke Makinwa now wants the world to hold China accountable for coronavirus pandemic.

The OAP had been tweeting her prejudices against the middle east country ever since the origin and spread of the COVID-19 outbreak from Wuhan, China, became public knowledge.

“Who started it? Who contained it? Who is now profiting from it??? When I said the world should fine China I was called insensitive,” she tweeted yesterday, adding, “We are steady playing catch up while they are getting ahead steady. Their factories are open now, they are producing gloves, masks, kits, for the rest of the world, who is profiting????”

It is worthy to note that such comments stirred the ongoing xenophobic attack on middle east Asians, especially in the United States of America. And it is why many people are calling her out.

See her tweets below:

