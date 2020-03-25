COVID-19: Tinubu throws weight behind lockdown

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress [APC], Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, gave his support for the call for the lockdown of Nigeria over Coronavirus.

Tinubu spoke after a closed-door meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Marina.

He said,

“We need to observe social distancing. It is a new culture that we have to abide with. I will support total lockdown if the government decides to do that. I am in support of it. There should be a total lockdown if the government observes that we are not complying.

“I could listen attentively to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johson yesterday (Tuesday); and Great Britain is under lockdown now. If we have to do it, the government will do it.”

Nigeria has closed down all international flights for a month, shut schools, markets and restricted gatherings in a string of country’s bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Public servants have also been asked to stay at home as coronavirus cases in the country rise to 42.

Also, as a means of curbing the spread of the virus, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced a total lockdown of Lagos State beginning Thursday.

Following the announcement, courts, markets, parks, places of worships and recreational centres will be closed.