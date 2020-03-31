COVID-19: Thai King elopes with 20 women to ‘self-isolate’ [Photo]

The King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn has reportedly booked the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl with “special permission” to break the lockdown in the Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

He didn’t travel alone, as sources say the 67-year-old monarch moved in a harem of 20 concubines along with a team of servants to join him in the isolation against Coronavirus.

Widely known as Rama X, the king planned an even bigger party, but 119 members of his entourage were forced to return to Thailand amid fears they had the potentially deadly bug, the reports said.

It was not clear if his fourth wife, former flight attendant Suthida Tidjai, was even with him.

His takeover made local news because hotels in the region have been forced to close to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

But the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl was given special permission to host the king and his entourage because “the guests are a single, homogenous group of people with no fluctuation,” a spokesperson for the local district council said, according to the report.

Vajiralongkorn became constitutional monarch when his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, died in October 2016 after 70 years on the throne.

See a photo of the hotel he invaded below.