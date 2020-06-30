COVID-19 sweeps through Akwa Ibom Govt House

There are reports that the Akwa Ibom State Government House, Uyo has been deserted over a wave of COVID-19 infections.

Punch reports that at least 16 Government House Press Corps members, who allegedly showed symptoms of COVID-19, are quarantined at the Ibom Multispecialty Hospital, Uyo.

Some members of the press corps are also said to have been placed on self-isolation for a period of two weeks having come in contact with the infected employees.

The State Government House had earlier denied rumours of a wave of infections in the government house, but a source said on Monday that scores of workers at the Government House might have been infected with the virus.

Activities are said to be at the lowest ebb, with offices shut and parking lots vacant.

The state government has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

