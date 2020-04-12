COVID-19: Sons of late Daura doctor accuse NCDC of ‘manipulating his result’

The two sons of late Dr. Yakubu Aliyu, a late medical doctor in Daura, Katsina State have alleged that the reports of their positive status for Coronavirus were manipulated.

According to the two children, their father could not have tested positive and died of COVID-19.

Dr Aliyu Yakubu, aged 60, had died at the Nigeria Air Force Reference Hospital, Daura last week.

According to Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina, the deceased owned a private hospital in Daura and had visited his home state, Kogi, from where he travelled to Lagos some weeks ago.

But Mr. Nuhu Aliyu, one of the sons of late medical doctor accused health officials of the National Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC) for manipulating the sample result of their father’s coronavirus test.

In a short video of himself speaking on the incident, Nuhu, described the report that his father contacted and died of coronavirus as fake, urging the general public to disregard the fake news and misinformation.

He disclosed that though personnel of NCDC in Katsina State stormed their house on Tuesday and took their samples for medical analysis, they were surprised to hear that three of them have also tested positive in the social media.

“They have already concluded plans to come and pick me, my mother and brother for observation. But we don’t know where they intend to take us to, the kind of food they will give us and also the medication. That is why I am shooting this small video in case anything bad happens to us,” Nuhu said.

In another amateur video, Abdulmalik Aliyu, another son of the late physician, said he also recently received news from his friends that he has COVID-19, even while the NCDC officials are yet to call him and confirmed his status.

“Our late father did not die because he was infested with any coronavirus. He never had contact with COVID-19 patients, in the first place. While those he even had contact with have all been traced and none was said to have suffered from coronavirus. So they just capitalized on the fact that he is no more to lie about what killed him,” Abdulmalik added.

Responding to the allegation, a spokesperson of NCDC, Chukwuemeka Oguanuo, told PRNigeria that the COVID-19 testing labs are accredited and provide verified results.

“Some people can be in denial of their status, it’s psychological.”